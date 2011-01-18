Oscar Kayzak

Typographic play

Typographic play typography type logo illustration handwriting texture vintage photocopy
Visual inspired by letterpress... use of various font styles and sizes (recently saw a documentary on letterpress by Justine Nagan called "Typeface"... go see it!) Mixed it up with some hand drawn type at the bottom.

Full version can be seen here: http://www.sextans.com

Posted on Jan 18, 2011
