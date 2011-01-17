Dave McNally

A new direction in the colour scheme for my personal blog design. This is the closest I'm likely to come to liking a 'dark text on a light background' design. I almost always do the opposite.

The tooltip is just jQuery & CSS too :)

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
