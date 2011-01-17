Kris Black

Reverse Spin

Kris Black
Kris Black
  • Save
Reverse Spin black white pattern texture glow
Download color palette

Working on a simple, black and white site design. Playing around with some textures and patterns on the background of content areas.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Kris Black
Kris Black

More by Kris Black

View profile
    • Like