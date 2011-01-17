Jeff Golenski

SDS Metal

Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski
  • Save
SDS Metal slocum studio design swan wallpaper desktop
Download color palette

Dribbble Preview for our wallpaper pack. Original metal texture provided by http://www.premiumpixels.com/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 17, 2011
Jeff Golenski
Jeff Golenski

More by Jeff Golenski

View profile
    • Like