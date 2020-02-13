Direct Messaging for schools

I've been asked to revamp the whole DM feature of an existing LMS-like platform.

Problem assessment

↳ How might we improve the direct message feature so the users can contact anyone in the organization?

Solution

☆ 3 main features:

· A dedicated homepage for messaging

· A revamped flow of message creation, with intuitive recipient selection and suggestions

· A "smart search" feature, to easily find your recipient even if you barely know her.

