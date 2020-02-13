Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UX

Travel App Design Concept

Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
Hire Us
  • Save
Travel App Design Concept recommended new york categories trip tourism travel illustration concept product mobile purrweb app figma design ux ui
Travel App Design Concept recommended new york categories trip tourism travel illustration concept product mobile purrweb app figma design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Шот.png
  2. CTA purple.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys?

Meet a new design we’ve completed recently! This is a mobile app for discovering the best travel spots. If you want to improve customer loyalty for your travel business (or you’re a sucker for cool designs), check this out!

🏄 The goal we set in the first place was to achieve clarity and create a frustration-free design. To make the CTA button easy-to-notice, we picked orange - with good contrast, it stands out among the other elements on the screen.

🌎 Purple symbolizes independence, ambition, and excitement. To bring these vibes to UI, we used purple as a dominant color while others were used to enrich the scheme.

Don’t be shy! Press L if you like it and
Share your thoughts below!

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Join us on:
Website | Instagram | Medium | Behance | Facebook

Healthy food
Rebound of
Healthy food
By Taras Migulko
Purrweb UX
Purrweb UX
We design mindful interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UX

View profile
    • Like