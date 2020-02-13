Travel App Design Concept

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

What’s up, guys?

Meet a new design we’ve completed recently! This is a mobile app for discovering the best travel spots. If you want to improve customer loyalty for your travel business (or you’re a sucker for cool designs), check this out!

🏄 The goal we set in the first place was to achieve clarity and create a frustration-free design. To make the CTA button easy-to-notice, we picked orange - with good contrast, it stands out among the other elements on the screen.

🌎 Purple symbolizes independence, ambition, and excitement. To bring these vibes to UI, we used purple as a dominant color while others were used to enrich the scheme.

Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

