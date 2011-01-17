Montydesi

Sega Controller

Sega Controller icon
Inspired to make this after seeing Prekesh's and Kubilay's Super NES controllers. Never was a big Super NES fan, I had a Sega :)

Still a work in prgress, check out the full veiw http://d.pr/1jS1

Posted on Jan 17, 2011
