The Avett Brothers NYE Greensboro, NC Poster

The Avett Brothers NYE Greensboro, NC Poster
2012 VIP Poster for the Avett's annual New Year's Eve homecoming concert. If Paul Bigsby had build a guitar for the boys back in the day, this is what it would have looked like [poster bottom].

www.27designco.com/tab_nye_2012

Posted on Mar 29, 2013
