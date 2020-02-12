Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stationery

Stationery graphic design design products magazine catalogue yellow selling sell clother partnership branding brand mise en page layout adobe illustrator adobe indesign indesign illustrator adobe
Stationery in order to sell some products of this brand.

Catalogue à destination des partenaires du Stade afin de leur proposer des produits avec option de personnalisation.

- - > Internship project.
- - > Projet réalisé pendant mon stage.

