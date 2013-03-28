Jonathan Wagener

Paper Cranes

Paper Cranes webcomic
Sheep is not very sentimental...

Part of a new daily webcomic series I am working on.
You can see the rest of the series here: http://cowandsheep.co.za/cow-sheep-2

Posted on Mar 28, 2013
