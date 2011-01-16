Guillermo Esteves

CSS 3D Text

Guillermo Esteves
Guillermo Esteves
  • Save
CSS 3D Text css text-shadow 3d
Download color palette

Trying out Mark Dotto's technique for 3D text using only CSS text-shadows: http://www.markdotto.com/2011/01/05/3d-text-using-just-css/ Works surprisingly well.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Guillermo Esteves
Guillermo Esteves

More by Guillermo Esteves

View profile
    • Like