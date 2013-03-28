Andrew Terpening

Craelyn Punctuation - DONE!

Yeah! Finally done with the punctuation!

Not happy with _-+= but not sure what else to do with them...any suggestions?

Got two ampersands, two question marks, and two versions of curly brackets.

Now to get everything bold and oblique!

Rebound of
Craelyn Punctuation - WIP
By Andrew Terpening
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
