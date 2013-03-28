CruzineDesign

Vintage Business Card

CruzineDesign
CruzineDesign
  • Save
Vintage Business Card business card identity corporate print design retro business card retro card elegant vintage creative unique
Download color palette

Creative business card template with retro or vintage style. You can buy this template for your projects just for $6 - http://goo.gl/FL5ZN

CruzineDesign
CruzineDesign

More by CruzineDesign

View profile
    • Like