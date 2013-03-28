Ericson Luciano

Lotus Flower Spa

lotus flower spa logo
Since my old portfolio is now down. I want to upload my old work. This is "Lotus Flower Spa" from Cebu, Philippines. Note the old and original color of this is blue.

Lotus-WIP
Mar 28, 2013
