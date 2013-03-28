Charles Crisler

The Avett Brothers Berkeley, CA Poster

Charles Crisler
Charles Crisler
  • Save
The Avett Brothers Berkeley, CA Poster avett berkeley california poster screen print
Download color palette

This is 1 of 3 California gig posters done for The Avett Brothers. Each utilizes two of California's state... Golden Trout & Grizzly Bear [not shown]. Read as a tryptic when viewed together.

www.27designco.com/tab_bear

View all tags
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
Charles Crisler
Charles Crisler

More by Charles Crisler

View profile
    • Like