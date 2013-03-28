Jason Krieger

April 2013

April 2013 calendar wallpaper is now live. Download now for desktop, mobile and tablet (with and without calendar dates): kriegs.net.

Background image shot with Canon 60D w/ 40mm.
Font from Lost Type Co-op.

Rebound of
April WIP
By Jason Krieger
Posted on Mar 28, 2013
