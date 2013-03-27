Patrick Haney

Pru

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Pru location boston green prudential center building skyscraper lineart
Download color palette

A thing I'm working on for another thing to replace a thing I did a while back. Still needs work, especially at smaller sizes.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 27, 2013
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like