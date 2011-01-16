Ryan Brinkerhoff

Zombie

Ryan Brinkerhoff
Ryan Brinkerhoff
Hire Me
  • Save
Zombie comic zombie illustration
Download color palette

work in progress zombie comic cover "on the bright side, I don't have to be nice to my neighbors anymore."

View all tags
Posted on Jan 16, 2011
Ryan Brinkerhoff
Ryan Brinkerhoff
Design, Illustration, & Art Direction
Hire Me

More by Ryan Brinkerhoff

View profile
    • Like