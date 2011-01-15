Filip Chudzinski

To Infinity and Beyond

Filip Chudzinski
Filip Chudzinski
  • Save
To Infinity and Beyond graphic design poster design exhibition
Download color palette

Graphic Design for a Youth Art Exhibition. Handmade, edited in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 15, 2011
Filip Chudzinski
Filip Chudzinski

More by Filip Chudzinski

View profile
    • Like