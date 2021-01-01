  1. Protocols Transformations data syntax form ui interactiondesign ux prototype
    Shot Link
    View Protocols Transformations
    Protocols Transformations
  2. Audience Type add condition select action actions list options dropdown
    View Audience Type
    Audience Type
  3. Segmento ERG Logo hispanic inclusion diversity colorful branding logo segment illustration
    View Segmento ERG Logo
    Segmento ERG Logo
  4. Journey Map ux ui pain point ux design customer journey map journey map customer journey usability metrics usability metrics habit moment aha moment customer experience ux
    View Journey Map
    Journey Map
  5. Computed Trait Builder table menu options select from list select computed traits traits sql menu list view list ui list
    View Computed Trait Builder
    Computed Trait Builder
  6. Segment CDI Maturity illustration ux ui website design
    View Segment CDI Maturity
    Segment CDI Maturity
  7. Segment Developer Center ux design illustration branding ui website
    View Segment Developer Center
    Segment Developer Center
  8. Segment Tracking Demo browser illustration ui
    View Segment Tracking Demo
    Segment Tracking Demo
  9. Segment Customer Journey Map research ux customer journey map design startup b2b
    View Segment Customer Journey Map
    Segment Customer Journey Map
  10. Segment Developer Center animation website data illustration design ui
    Shot Link
    View Segment Developer Center
    Segment Developer Center
  11. 181029 Protocols Qh Copy 2 2x 100 branding illustration website ui design
    View 181029 Protocols Qh Copy 2 2x 100
    181029 Protocols Qh Copy 2 2x 100
  12. Segment API
    View Segment API
    Segment API
  13. Segment Queery Logo logo design branding
    View Segment Queery Logo
    Segment Queery Logo
  14. Search omnisearch search bar search
    View Search
    Search
  15. Multi-factor authentication mfa security ui
    View Multi-factor authentication
    Multi-factor authentication
  16. Segment Startup Program saas ux form ui onboarding signup sub-brand startup design b2b
    Shot Link
    View Segment Startup Program
    Segment Startup Program
  17. Analytics Academy design brand illustration
    View Analytics Academy
    Analytics Academy
  18. Selective Sync for Cloud Sources checkboxes select table ux saas ui b2b segment enterprise
    View Selective Sync for Cloud Sources
    Selective Sync for Cloud Sources
  19. Startup Rockets spot illustration iteration cutting room floor delight product design rocket startup illustration b2b
    View Startup Rockets
    Startup Rockets
  20. Team Permissions - invite pending permissions app ui
    View Team Permissions - invite pending
    Team Permissions - invite pending
  21. Recent Audience Sync
    View Recent Audience Sync
    Recent Audience Sync
  22. Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 3 vector art collage inclusion typography diversity design segment illustration
    View Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 3
    Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 3
  23. Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 2 art typography inclusion diversity design segment collage illustration
    View Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 2
    Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 2
  24. Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 1 messaging inclusion diversity segment collage typography illustration
    View Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 1
    Segment Diversity & Inclusion Pillars Part 1
Loading more…