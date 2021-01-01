  1. International Women's Day Pins 💪🏾 samsara fight like a girl fight club women in tech women enamel pin international womens day pin set pin womens day
    Shot Link
    View International Women's Day Pins 💪🏾
    International Women's Day Pins 💪🏾
  2. Office Posters photos customers interior decor office typography space posters poster lines layout design company brand branding art
    Shot Link
    View Office Posters
    Office Posters
  3. Customer Success Pages branding minimal illustration tiers programs csm customer success website web design web ux ui typography site marketing layout landing page design clean brand
    View Customer Success Pages
    Customer Success Pages
  4. Service Tier Icons tiers set customer success csm vector minimal line illustration icon drawing clean design brand bird owl animal
    View Service Tier Icons
    Service Tier Icons
  5. Samsara Winner's Circle 2020 print typography circle winners bottle champagne branding teal samsara
    View Samsara Winner's Circle 2020
    Samsara Winner's Circle 2020
  6. Samsara Black History Month 2020 pattern poster black history month branding design samsara
    View Samsara Black History Month 2020
    Samsara Black History Month 2020
  7. Coasters vector line lineart blue illustration design swag branding brand print coasters samsara
    View Coasters
    Coasters
  8. Slide Template brand branding typography template design presentation deck samsara template slideshow slide
    View Slide Template
    Slide Template
  9. Building For The Long Term samsara planning building build collaboration office brand animated illustration character
    Shot Link
    View Building For The Long Term
    Building For The Long Term
  10. Customer Video Loop photo after effects transition pattern geometric screensaver customers motion loop layout digital design branding brand animation
    Shot Link
    View Customer Video Loop
    Customer Video Loop
  11. Ebook Landing Page download ebook website web design web ux ui typography site marketing layout landing page design clean brand
    View Ebook Landing Page
    Ebook Landing Page
  12. Obsessing Over Customers customers samsara collaboration office brand branding talent gif animated illustration character
    Shot Link
    View Obsessing Over Customers
    Obsessing Over Customers
  13. Chapter Divider slide powerpoint keynote presentation design deck presentation branding typography blue design samsara
    View Chapter Divider
    Chapter Divider
  14. Samsara Pride 2019 atlanta san francisco posters poster lgbtq pride branding typography design samsara
    View Samsara Pride 2019
    Samsara Pride 2019
  15. Sustainability at Samsara sustainability environment website web design web ux ui typography site motion marketing layout design brand animation
    Shot Link
    View Sustainability at Samsara
    Sustainability at Samsara
  16. London Launch Party 🇬🇧 tshirt card invite shirt samsara uk london brand event design
    Shot Link
    View London Launch Party 🇬🇧
    London Launch Party 🇬🇧
  17. Patches for Campsara sko retreat company camping smores guitar pizza color design clean badge logo branding illustration brand
    1
    Shot Link
    View Patches for Campsara
    Patches for Campsara
  18. Campsara clean color logo design creative camp branding illustration badge
    1
    Shot Link
    View Campsara
    Campsara
  19. Top Fleet Awards Microsite marketing communications responsive responsive design stats video quotes testimonials testimonial customers teal navy blue grid typography webdesign web branding design samsara
    View Top Fleet Awards Microsite
    Top Fleet Awards Microsite
  20. Safety Summit Titles typography titles title sequence after effects summit houston chicago atlanta san francisco video vector pattern motion illustration event design color city brand animation
    Shot Link
    View Safety Summit Titles
    Safety Summit Titles
  21. Safety Summit Illustrations system layout summit atlanta houston chicago san francisco vector pattern line illustration identity grid event drawing colors design city branding
    Shot Link
    View Safety Summit Illustrations
    Safety Summit Illustrations
  22. Samsara's Safety Summit video animation layout enviroment logo graphic design illustration graphic design design color clean blue branding
    1
    Shot Link
    View Samsara's Safety Summit
    Samsara's Safety Summit
  23. Samsara Design careers diagonal angle web microsite blue design samsara
    View Samsara Design
    Samsara Design
  24. Loading... driving loading vehicle van truck vector motion loop line illustration icons drawing design clean brand animation
    Shot Link
    View Loading...
    Loading...
Loading more…