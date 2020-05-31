  1. TrainNow — Train Scheduling & Ticketing App minimalist card clean yellow red payment service social media timeline ticketing mobile train mobile ui mobile app ui ux mobile design mobile app design
  2. Online Course App — Exploration Design online course elegant study mobile app mobile ui ui ux learning platform course class violet clean purple card skills mooc learning app e-learning learning
  3. Practicum Evaluation Dashboard — Web Design simple website dashboard app profile upload ux ui clean card dashboard design collage evaluation orange web design web dashboard ui dashboard
  4. GrabPulsa Revamp — UX Case Study revamp case study mobile app design history summary internet phone purchase transaction payment filter card gradient green ux ui mobile app mobile pulsa grab
  5. Space Travel App — Exploration Design mobile design travel app travel spaceship mobile navy search bar gradient dark mode dark theme detail page home page exploration explore ticket booking app booking planet mars space
  6. Restaurant Landing Page — Exploration Design web design website ux dark theme ui mobile responsive food cafe restaurant landing page design landing page dark mode dark black clean minimalist simple
  7. Weather App — Exploration Design mobile app design mobile design ui ux ui weather forecast temperature cloudy sunny mobile app mobile ui mobile blue weather app weather
  8. Conference Event Landing Page — Exploration Design simple clean minimalist ux ui purple blue website design web design home page landing page design landing page landing event conference
  9. E-Canteen Mobile App — Exploration Design iphone red ordering ui design ui mobile ui mobile app mobile payment order food app food cafe canteen
  10. Coffee Shop Landing Page — Exploration Design simple minimalist clean design about us web design coffeeshop coffee homepage website design website landing page landingpage
  11. Mathpedia — Math E-learning App school home page discussion online learning study course leaderboard gamification mobile ui mobile learning app learning ux ui colorful mathematics children math
  12. Dribbble Invitation (Until 31st May 2020) mobile ui ui ux giveaway invite giveaway neumorphism dribbble best shot best shot may invitation invite dribbble invite dribbble
  13. MUSE.ID — Landing Page of Donation & Food Bank Platform landing blue ecommerce marketplace goods food bank charity donation clean simple home page web design website landing page ux ui
  14. Grab for Business — Case Study hackathon redesign case study grabfood spending ride sharing ride expenses business recommendation dashboard ui ux ux ui mobile design transportation grab
  15. UI Maps (Route Recommender) — Landing Page Design university campus recommender finder recommendation illustration maps home page website landing page design landing page
  16. Dashboard SATPAM — Vehicle Monitoring System interface chart data visulization data iot website motorcycle motorbike vehicles web design system vehicle monitoring purple green elegant modern clean simple dashboard
  17. Dark Mode E-Book App — Exploration Design exploration elegant home page home ui design ux ui dark ui black dark mode dark magazine reading read book simple clean
  18. UX Case Study — Redesign Qlue App ux case study problem upload home page urban citizen qlue report dashboard blue uiux mobile app ui
  19. Illustration for User Data Consent — Qlue App consent data permission photo gallery timer notification gps location illustrator flat design drawing mobile app mobile ux ui onboarding animation illustration
  20. Wallet Guardian - Finance Management Website ux ui landing page website webdesign transaction money wishlist finance app budget expense dashboard management financial finance wallet
  21. Wallet Guardian - Personal Finance Mobile Web ux ui web design finance app mobile app wishlist management financial transaction money expense dashboard budget wallet finance
  22. Revamp Website Design - BEM Fasilkom UI 2019 blue student organization company profile homepage bem landing page website webdesign
  23. Open Recruitment Staff BEM Fasilkom UI 2019 — Website Design website poppins asymmetry uiux ui design organization web design landing page recruitment
  24. SinarPerak — CrowdFunding Website ui design disaster blue donation crowdfunding landing page website design
