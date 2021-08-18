  1. Help & Support 🔧 💬 tools tech support help and support flat character flat illustration character design motion design animation tech company vector illustration
    Shot Link
    View Help & Support 🔧 💬
    Help & Support 🔧 💬
  2. Paddl Academy - Icon Exploration illustration website hackathon innovation technology startup tech company subscription academy flat icon design icon set monoline design system brand identity vector
    Shot Link
    View Paddl Academy - Icon Exploration
    Paddl Academy - Icon Exploration
  3. Paddl Academy - Sub-branding Paddl design system flat logo design brand design presentation design presentation mockup education mark branding icon technology concept vector tech company brand identity
    View Paddl Academy - Sub-branding Paddl
    Paddl Academy - Sub-branding Paddl
  4. Activity Badges paddl activity badge design badges
    View Activity Badges
    Activity Badges
  5. Paddl Mark Elements concepts concept mark logo paddl
    View Paddl Mark Elements
    Paddl Mark Elements
  6. The Design Process 📝 loop vector concept character design flat motiongraphics motion design motion 2danimation 2d tech company animation brand identity illustration
    Shot Link
    View The Design Process 📝
    The Design Process 📝
  7. Paddl's Expedition ⛰️ character design brand identity flat concept blog post hero image mountains adventure journey mission tech company clean illustration vectorart
    View Paddl's Expedition ⛰️
    Paddl's Expedition ⛰️
  8. Design Is Hard ✏️ gif 2d 2d animation flat motion loop concept character art character design tech company animation brand identity illustration
    Shot Link
    View Design Is Hard ✏️
    Design Is Hard ✏️
  9. Customise Your URL profile dashboard profile app profile design clean ui design clean ui product features animation 2d animation component navigation bar tech company product design product ui
    Shot Link
    View Customise Your URL
    Customise Your URL
  10. National Innovation Games pattern lockup lineart virtual event climatechange small business innovative icon design monoline icons paddl games illustration visual identity monoline logo badge brand identity hackathon innovation
    Shot Link
    View National Innovation Games
    National Innovation Games
  11. Customise Your Profile banner design profile design profile banner ui design component profile page profile dashboard clean ui ui illustration
    Shot Link
    View Customise Your Profile
    Customise Your Profile
  12. Product Illustration product flat design illustration ux ui tech company animation user interface
    Shot Link
    View Product Illustration
    Product Illustration
  13. Paddl Reformed logotype rebranding lettermark icon rebrand logo paddl
    Shot Link
    View Paddl Reformed
    Paddl Reformed
  14. XP Calculator WIP ui experience paddl calculator xp
    Shot Link
    View XP Calculator WIP
    XP Calculator WIP
  15. Hospitality Tuki jobs hospitality chef tuki mascot paddl
    View Hospitality Tuki
    Hospitality Tuki
  16. Seeking: Visual Designer melbourne communication position job visual designer paddl
    Shot Link
    View Seeking: Visual Designer
    Seeking: Visual Designer
  17. Paddl Student Avatars default users students avatars paddl
    Shot Link
    View Paddl Student Avatars
    Paddl Student Avatars
  18. Paddl x YMCA Victoria partner totem ymca island explore paddl
    View Paddl x YMCA Victoria
    Paddl x YMCA Victoria
  19. Paddl Successful Registration letter envelope animation svg success registration ui paddl
    Shot Link
    View Paddl Successful Registration
    Paddl Successful Registration
  20. Paddl x Startup Victoria explore island totem partner vic startup paddl
    View Paddl x Startup Victoria
    Paddl x Startup Victoria
  21. Tuki Leveling Up 3d level pokemon mask mascot tuki paddl
    Shot Link
    View Tuki Leveling Up
    Tuki Leveling Up
  22. Tuki 3D mask 3d mascot tuki paddl
    Shot Link
    View Tuki 3D
    Tuki 3D
  23. Paddl Totem Bag mockup wip bag totem tote paddl
    View Paddl Totem Bag
    Paddl Totem Bag
  24. Tuki Trumplings pot tribe donald trump mascot tuki paddl
    Shot Link
    View Tuki Trumplings
    Tuki Trumplings
Loading more…