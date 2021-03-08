  1. We're hiring! bank monese ui banking fintech hiring productdesign
    View We're hiring!
    We're hiring!
  2. Choosing address on the map address map bank video interface ui fintech monese prototype interaction
    Shot Link
    View Choosing address on the map
    Choosing address on the map
  3. Spending category animation ux ui gif app design app design finance monese bank fintech animation
    Shot Link
    View Spending category animation
    Spending category animation
  4. New currencies aftereffects design ui looping gif illustrator loop animation animation
    Shot Link
    View New currencies
    New currencies
  5. Find nearby Monese users bluetooth ux design monese payment interaction animation radar fintech
    Shot Link
    View Find nearby Monese users
    Find nearby Monese users
  6. Account Regrade is coming! mobile app speed ui motion business regrade monese branding after effects gif animation animated
    Shot Link
    View Account Regrade is coming!
    Account Regrade is coming!
  7. Introducing Business Loans credit figma sketch vector ux ui loan money ios illustration fintech design branding monese bank app design app
    View Introducing Business Loans
    Introducing Business Loans
  8. Notification Centre notification center notification icon design product design aftereffects monese bank app banking fintech app design icon design app ux ui
    Shot Link
    View Notification Centre
    Notification Centre
  9. Love for Monese looping gif illustrator likes bursts after affects loop animation animation
    Shot Link
    View Love for Monese
    Love for Monese
  10. Emojis character animation illustration vector motion graphics animation ae 2d after effects
    Shot Link
    View Emojis
    Emojis
  11. New Monese vertical cards 3d aftereffects motion monese money contactless bank card debit card fintech
    Shot Link
    View New Monese vertical cards
    New Monese vertical cards
  12. New card teaser render cinema 4d c4d motion design motion graphics after effects
    Shot Link
    View New card teaser
    New card teaser
  13. Monese + PayPal ux product design sketch illustration paypal fintech money ui
    View Monese + PayPal
    Monese + PayPal
  14. Monese FX calculator currency converter currency exchange calculator ui calculator fx fintech monese ui app design ux
    View Monese FX calculator
    Monese FX calculator
  15. 1 million sign ups loop animation type animation after affects animation
    Shot Link
    View 1 million sign ups
    1 million sign ups
  16. Spending Overview aftereffets animation
    Shot Link
    View Spending Overview
    Spending Overview
  17. Monese – Request payments fintech monese banking money transfer transaction payments money request
    Shot Link
    View Monese – Request payments
    Monese – Request payments
  18. Xmas Tree vector motion design illustration motion graphics animation after effects ae 2d
    Shot Link
    View Xmas Tree
    Xmas Tree
  19. Xmas Gift vector illustration ae motion design animation motion graphics after effects 2d
    Shot Link
    View Xmas Gift
    Xmas Gift
  20. Passport to card transition animation vector illustration motion design motion graphics 2d after effects ae
    Shot Link
    View Passport to card transition
    Passport to card transition
  21. Great Union Day motion design animation illustration motion graphics ae after effects 2d
    Shot Link
    View Great Union Day
    Great Union Day
  22. Monese homescreen header animation transactions fintech greensock framer transition header monese banking
    Shot Link
    View Monese homescreen header animation
    Monese homescreen header animation
  23. 500,000 sign-ups c4d ae cinema 4d after effects 2d motion graphics animation
    Shot Link
    View 500,000 sign-ups
    500,000 sign-ups
  24. Monese transactions london banking bank fintech money spending transactions monese
    View Monese transactions
    Monese transactions
Loading more…