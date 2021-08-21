  1. Calling Scheduling App Preview video call time date scheduling schedule clean ui vibrant dark mode material design video call calendar ui preview
    View Calling Scheduling App Preview
    Calling Scheduling App Preview
  2. Material Message fab note jquery css html email message floating action button google design material material design
    Shot Link
    View Material Message
    Material Message
  3. HTML Translating Toolbar floating action button button action floating toolbar jquery css html translating google material design
    Shot Link
    View HTML Translating Toolbar
    HTML Translating Toolbar
  4. Onboarding Transitions swift ios interaction transitions onboarding
    Shot Link
    View Onboarding Transitions
    Onboarding Transitions
  5. Hamburger Animations hamburger button menu animation html css jquery
    Shot Link
    View Hamburger Animations
    Hamburger Animations
  6. Copy Share - Android App Icon share icon copy icon mike milla psd sketch app icon material design
    View Copy Share - Android App Icon
    Copy Share - Android App Icon
  7. Simple Moon Phase Icons (PSD) material design icons material design psd icon night space moon phase moon
    View Simple Moon Phase Icons (PSD)
    Simple Moon Phase Icons (PSD)
  8. Simple City grand rapids simple color
    View Simple City
    Simple City
  9. Inquiry Form form
    Shot Link
    View Inquiry Form
    Inquiry Form
  10. Mothic Material Mobile sections buttons divider textview material design mobile web ui ux cards form
    View Mothic Material Mobile
    Mothic Material Mobile
  11. App Icon Keylines & Grid PSD development front-end psd mike miller mike milla material design android material grid icon app-icon
    Shot Link
    View App Icon Keylines & Grid PSD
    App Icon Keylines & Grid PSD
  12. Mothic Logo Evolution mike miller mike milla animation logo branding moth gothic mothic architecture
    Shot Link
    View Mothic Logo Evolution
    Mothic Logo Evolution
  13. Mercy Landing Page mercy supply mike milla responsive website desktop tablet phone user interface user experience
    View Mercy Landing Page
    Mercy Landing Page
  14. Scrapped Vector Icons icons psd html css javascript jquery photoshop desktop tablet phone vector
    Shot Link
    View Scrapped Vector Icons
    Scrapped Vector Icons
  15. Scrapped Portfolio Site scrapped mike milla responsive portfolio website desktop tablet phone mobile killa milla ui ux
    View Scrapped Portfolio Site
    Scrapped Portfolio Site
  16. Portfolio Hovers mike miller mike milla portfolio hover animation resume dribbble project mouse
    Shot Link
    View Portfolio Hovers
    Portfolio Hovers
  17. Love Bug love bug red logo mike milla mike miller
    Shot Link
    View Love Bug
    Love Bug
  18. Couple Dribbble Invites dribbble invites dribbble invites prospect recruit mike miller free flat tickets ticket invite
    View Couple Dribbble Invites
    Couple Dribbble Invites
  19. [GIF] Work Related Icons mike miller gif icons work flat design earth phone ruler gears pencil moon mac
    Shot Link
    View [GIF] Work Related Icons
    [GIF] Work Related Icons
  20. Friends of West Walker Logo friends deer bird white tail ribbon michigan walker west logo flat mike miller nonprofit
    View Friends of West Walker Logo
    Friends of West Walker Logo
  21. Flat Notes Icon and Ideas notes mike miller android top secret new project yellow notepad noteifications flat ui button app icon
    View Flat Notes Icon and Ideas
    Flat Notes Icon and Ideas
  22. Notepad notes mike miller android top secret new project yellow notepad
    View Notepad
    Notepad
  23. Music Debut android audio music player thank you isaac paavola mike miller
    View Music Debut
    Music Debut
Loading more…