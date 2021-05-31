  1. Dá pra traduzir? medium business tech vector illustrator illustration
    View Dá pra traduzir?
    Dá pra traduzir?
  2. Meiuca Org figma illustration type
    View Meiuca Org
    Meiuca Org
  3. Precisamos falar sobre work social illustrator illustration
    View Precisamos falar sobre
    Precisamos falar sobre
  4. Um jogo para acender a autoestima das crianças periféricas digital product impact childhood game illustration
    View Um jogo para acender a autoestima das crianças periféricas
    Um jogo para acender a autoestima das crianças periféricas
  5. E se você pudesse aprender enquanto tenta mudar o mundo? impact ngo figma digital product education
    View E se você pudesse aprender enquanto tenta mudar o mundo?
    E se você pudesse aprender enquanto tenta mudar o mundo?
  6. Como criar a V.01 de um Design System com poucos cliques? figma digital product illustration design system
    View Como criar a V.01 de um Design System com poucos cliques?
    Como criar a V.01 de um Design System com poucos cliques?
  7. Design system open source figma open source design design system
    View Design system open source
    Design system open source
  8. Figmeiuca illustrator figmadesign design illustration design ops design system meiuca figma
    View Figmeiuca
    Figmeiuca
  9. Formação Online em Design System & Ops poster online design ops design system design
    View Formação Online em Design System & Ops
    Formação Online em Design System & Ops
  10. Uma olhadinha aqui medium character illustration meiuca design ops design system design photoshop
    View Uma olhadinha aqui
    Uma olhadinha aqui
  11. Mondrian Components meiuca claro br mondrian components design system
    View Mondrian Components
    Mondrian Components
  12. Mondrian: Claro's Design System inputs cards components scale meiuca design system
    Shot Link
    View Mondrian: Claro's Design System
    Mondrian: Claro's Design System
  13. Component composition component typogaphy meiuca claro brasil card design tokens design system ui
    View Component composition
    Component composition
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Us
Meiuca