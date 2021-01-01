  1. Its hot. weather forecast sun gradient sanserif grey yellow weather icons icons trendy minimal swiss brutalist editorial product type weather app weather
    View Its hot.
    Its hot.
  2. Wash yo hands blue pastel branding website style type fashion fun 2000s 90s dark stilllife sanitizer covid serif gallery photography editorial ui layout
    View Wash yo hands
    Wash yo hands
  3. City Girl experiment type green pink weird vapor acidgraphics animation cinema4d typography fashion editorial 3d website ui
    View City Girl
    City Girl
  4. Girls room @lulachristman render c4d design ui cute art shapes cute minimal cinema4d organic 3d illustration
    Shot Link
    View Girls room @lulachristman
    Girls room @lulachristman
  5. ✨sf inspired bbs ✨ shapes cute c4d cinema4d 3d illustration pastel san francisco sf 3d illustration
    View ✨sf inspired bbs ✨
    ✨sf inspired bbs ✨
  6. Its been awhile motion ui scroll motion weird typogaphy typo loud y2k 2000s 90s san francisco chinatown illustration design typography 3d editorial website ui daily ui
    Shot Link
    View Its been awhile
    Its been awhile
  7. Microsopic creative concept ui branding abstract expieremntal type design illustration poster c4d 3d
    View Microsopic
    Microsopic
  8. 🍑( . )( . ) funny simple c4d bold weather app weather basic app ux branding logo design typography cinema4d 3d illustration website ui daily ui
    View 🍑( . )( . )
    🍑( . )( . )
  9. Geometry & Minimalism layout brutalist weird shapes simple black and white serif typography editorial website fashion minimal ui
    View Geometry & Minimalism
    Geometry & Minimalism
  10. MINGA rainer typography branding retro 90s color daily ui neutral trendy minimal rainbow minga shoping ecommerce editoral fashion ui pride
    View MINGA
    MINGA
  11. My Favourite Part of Peru ui llamas alpaca summer fun landingpage minimal travelblog travel peruvian peru
    View My Favourite Part of Peru
    My Favourite Part of Peru
  12. Adobe XD Challenge! auto animate green pink girly clean ecommerce skincare makeup ui competition adobe challenge xd bree
    Shot Link
    View Adobe XD Challenge!
    Adobe XD Challenge!
  13. Softer Space Website Exporations webgl explore simple cinema4d 3d experience design street art gallery street editorial website daily ui
    Shot Link
    View Softer Space Website Exporations
    Softer Space Website Exporations
  14. Layout & Type Explorations serif organic black and white style make up beauty shopping branding design basic typography fashion editorial minimal website daily ui ui
    Shot Link
    View Layout & Type Explorations
    Layout & Type Explorations
  15. Vintage Looks <3 style vintage ui daily ui typography bold minimal fashion
    View Vintage Looks <3
    Vintage Looks <3
  16. Alien Style typography grotesk bold neon green dark ui editorial illustration cinema4d 3d fashion daily ui ui
    View Alien Style
    Alien Style
  17. Baby its cold outside ❄️ graphic design illustration winter fabric pink typography cold cinema4d 3d illustration 3d
    View Baby its cold outside ❄️
    Baby its cold outside ❄️
  18. take me back to iceland ❄️ web gl minimal cool blue iceland interaction design adventure travel app travel website editorial daily ui ui
    View take me back to iceland ❄️
    take me back to iceland ❄️
  19. bubbly interactions interaction app music app spotify music player musicplayer trendy minimal website ui 3d c4d cinema4d web gl webgl
    Shot Link
    View bubbly interactions
    bubbly interactions
  20. i 🖤fashion websites basic shopping editorial fashion minimal daily ui ui
    View i 🖤fashion websites
    i 🖤fashion websites
  21. Publiq directions map app concept app mobile navigation daily ui ui
    Shot Link
    View Publiq
    Publiq
  22. Sorry Chris 💖 clean chat app text messanger chat daily ui day 13 minimal daily ui ui
    View Sorry Chris 💖
    Sorry Chris 💖
  23. product page 3d cinema4d basic shopping minimal ecommerce shoes nike daily ui day 12 ui daily ui
    Shot Link
    View product page
    product page
  24. 404 Page not found hover interaction black and white 404 minimal website daily ui ui dailyui
    Shot Link
    View 404 Page not found
    404 Page not found
Loading more…