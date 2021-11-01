  1. Website Portfolio agency website agency ui design layout web site ux ui portfolio site portfolio design portfolio website portfolio template webflow minimal portfolio freelancer personal mobile concept type typography
    Shot Link
    View Website Portfolio
    Website Portfolio
  2. NFT Marketplace crypto web marketplace gradient crypto currency crypto exchange auction startup concept ux ui auction app crypto cryptocurrency nft app bitcoin ethereum cryptoart token nft web design
    View NFT Marketplace
    NFT Marketplace
  3. Online Mobile Banking digital banking cards app design finance fintech bank money app ux ui concept ios app management app mobile banking finance app online bank bank card credit card debit card banking
    View Online Mobile Banking
    Online Mobile Banking
  4. E-commerce - Product Page webflow app minimalism fashion design shopify product design online shop online store shopping cart minimal clean illustration shop fashion product page product e-commerce design e-commerce app e-commerce shop e-commerce
    Shot Link
    View E-commerce - Product Page
    E-commerce - Product Page
  5. Data visualization (UI) app design bar graph line graph chart product design minimal ios app ios app statistics data visualization stats dashboard dark ui analytics graphs gradient ux ui charts
    Shot Link
    View Data visualization (UI)
    Data visualization (UI)
  6. Smart Home Thermostat UI user interface concept flat design ux minimal uidesign uxdesign ui ux uiux ui design ui
    Shot Link
    View Smart Home Thermostat UI
    Smart Home Thermostat UI
  7. Hellow Dribbble minimal art illustrator hellow dribbble
    View Hellow Dribbble
    Hellow Dribbble
Loading more…