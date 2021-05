Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Like

Freebie: Heatmap Gradient Presets for Photoshop

View Freebie: Heatmap Gradient Presets for Photoshop

Like

Like

Like

Initial version of the onboarding process...

View Initial version of the onboarding process...

Like

Like

Like

Mobile User Flow Example

View Mobile User Flow Example

Like

Like

Like

Dashboard for Story Analysis App

View Dashboard for Story Analysis App

Like

Like

Tap The Cure Poster 2018

View Tap The Cure Poster 2018

Like

How to Conduct a Design Ethics Heuristics Evaluation

View How to Conduct a Design Ethics Heuristics Evaluation

Like

Medium Post – Adding Ethics to Design Sprints

View Medium Post – Adding Ethics to Design Sprints

Like

Like

Available for new projects