Mateusz Przytuła

  1. Mule – Web App: Analytics data cards saas courier parcel webdesign donut chart line chart bar chart chart map tracking delivery parcels desktop web dashboard analytics statistics ui
    View Mule – Web App: Analytics
    Mule – Web App: Analytics
  2. visit.World – quests vector branding ui ux travel illustration progress quiz puzzle map terrain quest game notification action sheet modal android ios mobile app
    Shot Link
    View visit.World – quests
    visit.World – quests
  3. visit.World – travel guide app ar green icon community ios planner product design tourist trip quest filter map guide travel mobile ux ui app
    View visit.World – travel guide app
    visit.World – travel guide app
  4. Forum Gdańsk – Case Study behance project shopping center mall google play app store mobile design mobile app ui ux ui case android shop ios shopping mobile app case study behance
    View Forum Gdańsk – Case Study
    Forum Gdańsk – Case Study
  5. Lunching App order pizza food delivery lunch ios ux ui mobile design app android
    View Lunching App
    Lunching App
  6. Lunching App – interactions prototype principle app design animated motion animation interaction process order lunch delivery food pizza android ios app mobile ui ux ux ui
    1
    Shot Link
    View Lunching App – interactions
    Lunching App – interactions
  7. Lunching App – Menu & Order android app design mobile ui ux ios lunch delivery food pizza order
    View Lunching App – Menu & Order
    Lunching App – Menu & Order
  8. Lunching meets Flutter – mobile app red minimal app minimal mobile design mobile app mobile flutter product design uiuxdesign uiux design lunch android ios food delivery ux app ui
    View Lunching meets Flutter – mobile app
    Lunching meets Flutter – mobile app
  9. Autotesto – Case Study ui ux styleguide reponsive kpi behance ui design uiux product design carservice landing page casestudy webdesign web car automotive
    View Autotesto – Case Study
    Autotesto – Case Study
  10. Autotesto - KV userinterface ui ui ux web redesign concept website webdesign car auto
    1
    View Autotesto - KV
    Autotesto - KV
  11. 🚗 Autostesto: Order process + Styleguide poland ui kit styleguide ecommerce mechanics car report order process product lp landing page design landing page product page ux ui ui ux design ui ux web webdesign
    View 🚗 Autostesto: Order process + Styleguide
    🚗 Autostesto: Order process + Styleguide
  12. Lucky Lock - Website intro web design escape room lucky lock room webdesign website lock lucky
    View Lucky Lock - Website intro
    Lucky Lock - Website intro
  13. 💸 Rajpodatkowy – landing page tax return percent uidesign uiux poland polish finance money taxes web lp landing page design landing page webdesign website
    View 💸 Rajpodatkowy – landing page
    💸 Rajpodatkowy – landing page
  14. 💸 Rajpodatkowy – Intro animated uiux work cta webdesign ui uidesign principle motion animation intro hero landing page finance money tax taxes website web
    Shot Link
    View 💸 Rajpodatkowy – Intro
    💸 Rajpodatkowy – Intro
Loading more…

Available for new projects

Hire Me
Mateusz Przytuła