Senior UI Designer

At Spline (spline.design), we are building a design tool to create 3d content for the web.

We are a small team, and we are just starting. We are looking for someone who can help us solve Spline's design challenges.

🌈 We are passionate about building visual tools and solving creative challenges.


What's the job?

- Let's build Spline's app!

- Create design systems, UI components, brand elements for the app, and web presence.

- Research, sketch, conceptualize, and design ideas for the app.

- Work closely with our dev team to prototype and build new features.

- Help us grow the design team.

- Spline is a 3D design tool, which means that prototyping ideas may require 3d thinking (ideas that work in a 3d space).


Required experience

- Experience (+4years) in Product Design (UI/Systems/Components/Brand).

- Experience working on web-based products or mobile-based products.

- Please share links to real-life examples of your work.


If you are interested in the 3d world and love working in design challenges, you will get fun!

Job Type
Full-time
Location
Anywhere
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Aug 13, 2021
