Senior UI Designer
Hello there!
At Spline (spline.design), we are building a design tool to create 3d content for the web.
We are a small team, and we are just starting. We are looking for someone who can help us solve Spline's design challenges.
🌈 We are passionate about building visual tools and solving creative challenges.
What's the job?
- Let's build Spline's app!
- Create design systems, UI components, brand elements for the app, and web presence.
- Research, sketch, conceptualize, and design ideas for the app.
- Work closely with our dev team to prototype and build new features.
- Help us grow the design team.
- Spline is a 3D design tool, which means that prototyping ideas may require 3d thinking (ideas that work in a 3d space).
Required experience
- Experience (+4years) in Product Design (UI/Systems/Components/Brand).
- Experience working on web-based products or mobile-based products.
- Please share links to real-life examples of your work.
If you are interested in the 3d world and love working in design challenges, you will get fun!