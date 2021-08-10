Sr. UI/Visual Designer-Remote-US

Job Details

Sr. UI/Visual Designer

Remote-USA

Cision employs the brightest, most passionate people in the tech industry. We'd love for you to join our growing team! We invest in our people through training and professional development while supporting you along the way--all so you can meet your career goals. To us, the most important measure of our success is yours.

As a Sr. UI / Visual Designer in our growing design team, you will have an exciting responsibility to strategically align our global UI products and design system. In this role, you will engage and help Cision set a new bar for PR software, engaging interfaces, elegant simplicity, and great usability. You will help improve Cision's overall design language and product experience toward being intuitive and industry leading. This critical UI role will help our larger team of product designers set a strong foundation and evolution for our PR digital products including complex interactions, design components, and digital brand DNA.

Responsibilities:

You will work directly with designers and developers to help craft aesthetically pleasing UI solutions that address business needs and scale through our platform.

You will help translate strategic needs into new functionality that delight our customers.

You will help Cision realize new innovative opportunities through hands-on prototyping and POC development.

You will work hand in hand with other UI developers toward delivering the best possible and feasible solutions.

For certain projects, you will be primarily responsible for final UI delivery - tech-ready assets, specs and visuals.

You will be an ambassador of design and work collaboratively across Cision's org with other regional and marketing teams to unify a single customer journey.

You will conduct quality checks on global designs through product-based checks, as well as system-wide reviews.

You will implement and lead design standards across Cision's core Design System.

You will evangelize, syndicate and inform new design patterns/components to design team members in order to enhance and provide improvements and modernization.

You will be the subject matter expert on UI and help improve our suite of products toward a unified customer experience.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years experience in Product Design/Visual UI Design UI/UX.

Minimum of 3 years experience in enterprise-grade applications.

You have an established point of view on your work with complex UI.

You have proven experience shipping products with focus on final delivery.

You are a strong communicator and can present ideas clearly to business owners.

You have extensive experience working with engineering teams to iterate and refine experience design.

You have expert experience with Figma.

You have strong experience working within the design thinking process.

You have a proven portfolio that includes products/case studies that launched within the past 1-2 years.

You have experience working across other designers/design teams to steer system-wide improvements.

You communicate well with other designers and can lead by example.

You hold a BA/BFA in Design or related field.

You have familiarity with Javascipt and CSS as well as other front-end languages.

Experience with 3rd party design systems tools a plus.

Cision is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where all employees can be their authentic selves and perform at their best. We believe diversity, equity, and inclusion is vital to driving our culture, sparking innovation and achieving long-term success. Cision is proud to have joined more than 600 companies in signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ pledge and named a "Top Diversity Employer" for 2021 by DiversityJobs.com.

Please apply at: https://jobs.lever.co/cision/ea575ac4-0a28-4262-96a8-cd8702d79a53/apply

Cision is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, seeking to create a welcoming and diverse environment. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or other protected statuses.