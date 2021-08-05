Part Time UX/UI Designer and Researcher

Job Details

Seeking an experienced UX and UI designer to join a small London-based team on a part time basis for 2-2.5 days a week.

The project would be a kids events platform which features weekly classes for families, local services and local places.

Work can be done remotely and would involve:

Simplifying complex user flows.

Designs for two user types and facilitating the user flow of each.

User testing and research for each user type.

UX/UI designs with clickable prototypes (knowledge of Figma is a plus).

Requirements

5+ years UX design experience.

Experience designing for mobile apps.

Ability to simplify complex user flows/information architecture.

Fluent English.

Good communication skills.

Able to work alongside a team either remotely or with weekly meetings (for London-based designers).

About Us

Mas & Pas is launching Loopla, a local platform featuring kids events and local services for London families. We hope to focus on making user flows as easy and frictionless as possible.

Location

We are able to work remotely but we prefer a designer who is based in London or within a 4 hour time difference.