Lead Product Designer

SamCart is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms because it’s built for the most popular type of new business...direct-to-consumer. Instead of building bloated eCommerce stores, SamCart lets product creators create beautiful pages that showcase individual products, which leads to higher conversions and increased average order value.

We are looking for a creative, passionate, and experienced Product Designer to lead and inspire our team to build compelling experiences for our users and their customers. Our Lead Designer will define the SamCart aesthetic. The Lead Designer will contribute to all phases of product discovery, development, and delivery in conjunction with our Product, Engineering, and Marketing teams. Leveraging a full range of skills from strategic thinking, user journey mapping, and experience design, this role will apply a strong visual voice to our applications and communicate design directions clearly and convincingly through influence and individual contribution.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate closely with engineering to build beautiful and functional user experiences for our web and mobile products.

Champion customer needs through human-centered design practices, including discovery, research, whiteboard sessions, and user testing.

Own and help evolve our design system and individually contribute to an array of projects that implement our design system.

Mentor and coach team members, fostering alignment in strategy and values.

Evangelize best practices, leading by example in all aspects of design execution from ideation through production.

Qualifications:

At least 5 years of professional experience designing web and mobile applications

An awesome portfolio of UI/UX design that illustrates your strategy and process

Aptitude for simplifying complexity and turning abstract ideas into concrete designs

Experience conducting qualitative and quantitative user research

Demonstrated ability to lead and inspire teammates

Expert knowledge of design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite, and Invision

High proficiency with HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Benefits

Here at SamCart, we’re building the most advanced direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform on the planet. Our team works hard, supports each other, and enjoys these awesome perks:

Stock options

Unlimited PTO policy

100% paid health insurance premiums for employees + 1

Paid Parental Leave

401K

Flexible work schedule

Cool offices with cool people (Austin, TX and Fulton, MD)

Free snacks and drinks

Regular happy hours and other fun events





Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC), women and LGBTQ candidates are encouraged to apply. This role is ideally based in either Austin, TX or The Maryland / D.C. Area