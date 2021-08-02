Job Details

About Us

Our mission at RV LIFE is to make RVing simple. We help people dream of new adventures, and then help build what they need to journey with confidence.

At RV LIFE, we know everyone RVing wants the freedom and memories of having their own RV adventures. The problem is that planning an epic RV journey is complex and can leave you overwhelmed. We believe it should be simple. As RVers ourselves, we understand the process and our software has helped millions of RVers make their travel dreams come true.

We help to find the perfect campground and a safe route to get there. We also have built the world's largest RV community and a host of RV-specific tools so RVers can journey with confidence.

We have a small design team that helps our product teams research and build RV software, content, and tools. Being a small team means we can all shape our products and have a huge impact while improving the day-to-day for our 1.5 million customers.

About You

This role is for a full-time UX Designer who has experience building complex web and mobile applications, and also has a knack for UI. We are looking for someone who can work both creatively and analytically to help to make our tools easier to use and more delightful to our customers.

What You’ll Do

Create and audit user flows, wireframes, maps, and more in conjunction with the design team.

Find actionable insights from user and design research.

Help design and improve user interfaces.

Work closely within the design team and product owners to ensure design problems are being solved in the best way possible.

Have open communication with the product development teams to help give details and suggestions as the product is in development.

Help to continue to improve our Design System and bring fresh eyes to it focused on user experience.

What You’ll Need

3+ years of experience helping improve UX within a software company.

Experience facilitating user and design research.

Ability to master Figma quickly to build components, interactions, and flows.

Ability to work across teams and communicate with technical and non-technical team members.

Experience working within brand guidelines.

A portfolio of work that demonstrates your abilities.





Good to have

RVing experience.

Experience working remotely.

Knowledge of Maze for rapid prototype testing through Figma.

Experience working with SaaS and Subscription Products

Deep understanding of UI Design principles

What We Bring

Remote company (U.S. time zones required). We have worked remotely for over 10 years.

Plenty of time off (we value work/life balance)

Mac Laptop and other home office perks.

401k with matching

Healthcare, Vision, & Dental

Competitive salary

Annual bonuses

Learning and professional development resources





RV LIFE is an Equal Opportunity Employer and is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for candidates with disabilities taking part in all aspects of the selection process. Should you be selected for an interview and require an accommodation, please reach out.