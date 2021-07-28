Job Details

Founding Designer @ Recurrency

Recurrency is building the automated enterprise. Our product is the world's first enterprise optimization system (EOS), a machine learning application that integrates with legacy enterprise resource planners (ERP) like SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, or Epicor, and provides the user with the flows and recommendations on how to better buy, manage, price, and sell their inventory. Our customers are wholesalers and distributors, ranging from family-owned companies to the Fortune 500.

Despite being a multi-trillion dollar industry, wholesale distribution has a striking lack of software to support even basic operations, with most ERPs relying on decades-old architecture. Founded in Los Angeles and supporting a fully remote team across the US, we are a well-funded Series A-stage startup, backed by some of the world's most successful investors.

Vision for the role

We're going after the archaic industry of enterprise resource management, and design is critical to that transformation. We're looking for someone who is excited to own that effort and set the standard for a design-focused culture at Recurrency

You will immerse yourself in the problem space and act as the ultimate user advocate. How do you make the complex feel simple in an industry driven by spreadsheets? How do you win and keep users' trust? You will drive the visual execution required to answer these questions (and many more) as a part of all new product development.

Your ownership

Concept and design stellar work that elevates the brand and connects with customers across all channels, starting with our app

Drive UI/UX design within the Recurrency platform in coordination with the front-end engineering team

Collaborate with stakeholders across the company – including brand, marketing, product, content, and beyond — to conceptualize and produce a comprehensive platform design

Help evolve and wield the Recurrency brand identity and guidelines

Develop unique visual identity systems — typography, color palette, illustration

Communicate a point of view on design trends; actively bring references to the team

Build and maintain a deep understanding of our products and services to ensure the work is cohesive and pushes the brand forward

Creatively push an industry reliant but drowning in spreadsheets into a digital revolution

What you bring on Day 1

6+ years of relevant industry experience — agency experience is a plus

Industry-leading portfolio that demonstrates originality, innovation, problem-solving, and personal expression

3+ years of experience in UI/UX design for enterprise software

Exceptional visual design chops, with an expert eye and appreciation for photography, typography, composition, layout, color, and a pixel-level attention to detail

Ability to communicate creative concepts and articulate solutions to project stakeholders

Design experience working across a range of channels

Proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, InDesign, Photoshop, or Figma

Experience with HTML, JS, and other front end programming languages is a big plus

Motion/Animation design skills are a plus

Experience working at a tech startup is a bonus

