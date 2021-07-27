Sr. Product Designer

Job Details

Who we are

For years, CareerArc has helped great companies find great people and vice versa. That’s why we’re so proud to be recognized year after year as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles. Some may call that good karma, but we call it our mission in action. CareerArc helps companies recruit the best candidates by strategically tapping into the vast talent population and brand-building power of social media. Our social recruiting solution has helped the world’s most exciting brands, including many of the Fortune 500, communicate their employer brand at scale across social media and find the best talent. Our work is driven by the belief that empowering companies to amplify their employer brand helps promote more engaged work cultures and more fulfilled job seekers and employees. Our momentum is driven by people who are curious, passionate, and dedicated to a customer-first culture and best-in-class social recruiting platform. Join us!

General Job Description

CareerArc is looking for a dynamic, self-motivated Senior Product Designer to help lead the redesign of a proven Saas platform. Influence the strategy and apply design thinking to perform user testing and find the best approach for solving user needs, while owning the look and feel of the platform from conception to production.

The ideal candidate thrives in a work environment that requires strong independent problem-solving skills, self-direction, and innovative thinking coupled with an aptitude and affinity for team collaboration and open communication. This individual is both highly analytical as well as highly creative and consistently demonstrates superb design, writing and presentation skills. An ideal candidate will foster collaboration both inside and outside the team, evangelize and promote UX within the company, and juggle several high-level projects while delivering A-level work on all of them. This individual is confidently able to justify design decisions based on a thorough understanding of contemporary user-centered design methodologies. We support both remote work as well as in-office work to best match each employee’s work/life situation.

Major Duties and Responsibilities

Establish an updated look and feel for a heavy-hitter in social media distribution. A UI that aligns to our brand personality: intelligent, empowering, knowledgeable, clever, friendly, and not afraid to stand out.

Refine and expand the design system with a focus on ease-of-use and documentation for new/novice Figma users

Establish internal processes for naming, adding or consolidating components/variants, introducing new patterns, etc. based on industry best practices and past experience

Influence cross-functional product teams and the organization to achieve solutions that are right for our customers and adhere to the product vision.

Key Competencies

Demonstrable mastery of Figma (easy to navigate layers, flexible and responsive components, true-to-life prototypes, etc.)

Experience designing, managing, and evangelizing a design system (ideally one based on atomic design)

Obsessive about the little things (pixel perfect spacing, just the right variant properties, etc.) while always hitting key dates in the project plan

Always excited to explain a design approach or teach a new tool/process

Deftness in design thinking methodologies and rapid prototype development

Natural collaborator (across marketing, product, engineering, CS, etc.)

Previous experience creating and launching SaaS platforms or taking several products from concept to production

An outstanding portfolio that demonstrates the use of creative and novel solutions to solve complex problems

Product Design Portfolio

Should include at least two web design examples that demonstrate a strong design aesthetic, and present complex information in a clear and directive way. Think Saas platform, rather than a marketing site or splash page.

Qualifications for the Job

5+ years of experience building web / SaaS products

Able to submit sample portfolio examples as noted above

Able to work remotely in an efficient manner

Able to travel to conferences and work-related events as needed

