Digital & UX Designer (London, UK based)

Job Details

Digital & UX Designer

We are looking for a passionate and naturally talented web & content designer, who is confident in using industry standard software (Adobe CC and Figma) as well as being eager to learn our industry leading site builder to create memorable and innovative digital experiences.

Responsibilities:

Follow design briefs to meet client expectations, and deliver memorable people-centric experiences

Collaborate, communicate and contribute within cross-functional team environments (consisting of Project Managers, Implementations Specialists, Developers, and Customer Support Managers) Ensure design-related customer experiences are optimised for various devices and touchpoints, whilst also meeting accessibility standards

Responsible for taking existing designs as well as creating new designs from scratch, and interpreting those designs into site pages using our Funraisin Site Admin and Visual Builder

Provide creative support to year-round Brand & Growth projects with our international product and marketing teams spanning remits in AU, NZ, UK, EU, US and CA.

You:

Solutions focused with a positive and energetic work ethic

You obsess over best-practice digital design and have a natural tendency for recommending and implementing progressive user experience optimisations

You understand, value and appreciate the balance between usability, functionality and design aesthetics

You’ll have the support of our in-house development team who can add the final polish to your web pages with CSS and JS

You have digital agency, product, or creative marketing experience and are seeking a role where you can expand your skillset whilst working on more meaningful projects.

Your experience:

1-3 years of experience in web, digital and content design

Must have intermediate experience using an industry-leading website Content Management System (such as WordPress, Drupal or Squarespace, etc)

Thorough understanding of website design and UX best practices

Moderate understanding of CSS and a desire to learn more

Power-user of: Adobe CC, Figma

Demonstrable track record of excellent design output and working within teams





Benefits

Competitive salary

Flexible working - currently remote with office membership

Home working equipment & energy allowance

Macbook or PC provided (your choice)

Your work will impact hundreds of amazing nonprofits

Vibrant Socials & Away Days









What to do next

We’ll need to see some example sites you’ve designed, so please include URLs of those in your application or share your portfolio with us.





About Funraisin

Join one of the fastest-growing tech startups and industry-leading products behind online fundraising, enabling hundreds and hundreds of world-renowned charities to raise money and deliver change-for-good.

Funraisin is home to tech innovators, strategic leaders, and world-class engineers. We are passionate about using technology to better connect people to causes through human-centric experiences. We create industry-disrupting fundraising solutions that genuinely enable ‘good’ within the world. We are the ‘mission control’ for charities and the destination which connects their many supporters to their cause.

If you’re looking for a role that will give you total freedom to grow, challenge you to achieve incredible things, and if you’re not afraid to step into the unknown - then you’re already halfway there. This opportunity is regarded as a key position in our professional services team, supporting our offices spanning Australia & NZ, the UK & Europe and the USA & Canada. There are game-changing things on the horizon for Funraisin, which we are excited to reveal, and by joining the Funraisin team you will play an important role in contributing toward the ‘giving of tomorrow’.



