Senior UX Engineer

The Design Foundations team designs and manages GoDaddy's shared Design System to aid in our mission of helping small business customers start, grow, and run their ventures. The Design Foundations team is redefining the future of GoDaddy’s Design Language and partnering with product teams across the company to build compelling experiences for all our customers. Our team is highly collaborative, and a great place to develop your skills and grow your career.

We are looking for a strong Sr Frontend Engineer to focus primarily on front-end development as well as help with UX design projects. You will join our team to deliver a best-in-class experience to GoDaddy designers, engineers, and customers. If you have the passion, enthusiasm, and ability to create compelling web interactions for customers, this is the team for you.

Location:

Your manager is in our Kirkland, WA office but the team is distributed across the United States. You can work remotely or from one of our many GoDaddy offices if you would prefer.

This position is not eligible to be performed in Alaska, Colorado, Mississippi, North Dakota, or the Virgin Islands.

What you'll get to do...

As a Sr Frontend Engineer on the Design Foundations team, you will participate in the design and development of our Design System, which hundreds of designers and engineers across GoDaddy's product teams use every day. You will be working with and contributing to our React component library. You will be helping Designers on product design projects by both designing experiences and building out prototypes. You will also partner with product teams from around the company to realize the creation of new component designs while maintaining our focus on quality and performance.​

We’re also looking for someone who will lead the creation of a UX Engineering center of excellence. By bringing together the other UX Engineers working within the Design community, you will enable this discipline to find better ways of working and, in turn, having impact on UX Engineers career growth and company impact.

In addition to our Design System work, we like to share our experience. Many of our team members participate in internal "Guilds" and special interest groups as well as external meetups and conferences, giving presentations on their technical expertise. Additionally, we like to contribute code and learnings back to the Open-Source community (Check our GitHub page: http://github.com/godaddy).

Your experience should include...

Strong understanding of core web technologies: Javascript (ES6 / ES2020), CSS3-4, HTML5, and React

Using and understanding the role of "last mile" build tools like Webpack or similar

Using git and git-based workflows

Writing highly effective code and creating unit and integration tests that prove it

Solid foundation in user experience and software design

Producing highly crafted wireframes, hi-fi mocks, and working prototypes

You might also have experience...

Using Design tools like Figma

Building plugins or tools to extend Figma

Technical writing or maintaining design documentation for existing products

Contributing or maintaining open-source projects

Evangelizing UX Engineering across the organization

Growing and managing other UX Engineers

We've got your back...

Enjoy our many benefits (My Wallet), including paid time off, 401k, equity grants and parental leave. Join one of our employee resource groups (Culture). Continue to have a side hustle, if you have one (we love entrepreneurs, remember?). Most importantly, come as you are and make your own way.

About us...

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit About Us (https://aboutus.godaddy.net/about-us/overview/default.aspx.)




