Senior Product Designer

About BNED, DSS and Bartleby:

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (bned.com) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world.

The Digital Student Solutions (“DSS”) Segment includes direct-to-student product and service offerings to assist students in studying more effectively and improving academic performance, thus enabling them to gain the valuable skills necessary to succeed after college. DSS is comprised of the operations of Student Brands, LLC, a leading direct-to-student subscription-based writing services business, and bartleby, a direct-to-student subscription-based offering providing textbook solutions, expert questions and answers, AI-based writing assistance, and tutoring services.

Bartleby (bartleby.com) is a central offering in our developing ecosystem of direct-to-student digital products and services, accessible anytime and anywhere. Bartleby.com provides critical services for students to achieve better success throughout their academic journey. The bartleby product offerings consist of bartleby learn™ comprised of textbook solutions (over 1,600 titles), question and answer solutions, and study guides; bartleby write™ comprised of revision, plagiarism, citation and scoring tools; and bartleby tutor™ comprised of online tutoring services.

Summary:

As a Sr. Product Designer, you will focus on growing our core bartleby product by expanding our product capabilities, launching new product services, and driving increases in engagement, subscriptions, and revenue.

In this role, you’ll report directly to our VP, Product Management, and help deliver our product mission: to become a learning ecosystem for college students that enhances educational outcomes by providing on-demand learning experiences to augment traditional instruction. You’ll be working with one of the leading brands in education at the forefront of defining the student experience. This is an opportunity to define the future of education and help positively impact the lives of millions of students.

As part of this team, you’ll be responsible for creating design solutions to help our students discover the wealth of content and services available to them and create sticky habits that genuinely augment the learning experience.

This could be for you if…

You want to work in an industry (Education/E-Learning) that is ripe for digital transformation.

You are interested in working for a brand with a stellar reputation in Higher Education and a product expected to grow 2-3X over the next year.

You enjoy a product design/management practice with a significant focus on human-centered empathy and delivering meaningful product experiences that truly enrich the customer.

What you will do:

Design, prototype, and produce elegant solutions for web and mobile.

Partner with product and engineering to take broad, conceptual ideas and transform them into product experiences that deliver outcomes.

Identify user needs, sketch solutions, build prototypes, create user research plans to test ideas, and refine designs with data and customer feedback.

Document detailed interaction models and UI specifications.

Collaborate with other designers to maintain design consistency and coherence across the features on bartleby.

Evangelize best UI practices to other designers, engineers, and product managers.

Give and solicit feedback from other designers to continually elevate our design quality.

Contribute to product strategy along with the rest of the product and executive teams.

Partner with PMs, engineers, and content strategists to oversee the user experience from conception to launch.

About You:

5+ years of product design experience.

Demonstrated ability to design and build products for mobile and desktop experiences.

Experience working with design systems.

Passion for identifying and solving user problems.

Comfort in a fast-paced, highly dynamic environment with multiple stakeholders

Demonstrated experience with end-to-end product design.

Experience with designing accessible solutions.

Skilled with design tools like Figma and Sketch, along with prototyping tools such as Principle and Framer.

BA/BS or equivalent experience.

Online portfolio that demonstrates user-centered design solutions with strong visual and interaction design skills that include responsive websites.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer committed to diversity in the workplace. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.