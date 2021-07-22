Job Details

At Fastspot, the Design Team is at the creative center of every project. A group of multidisciplinary visual thinkers that use UX, visual, motion and interaction design to solve problems and communicate big ideas. We’re seeking an Interactive Designer with excellent visual design skills to join our team, lead projects, advocate for good design and collaborate across teams to make amazing websites. People who thrive in this role have a broad definition of design and are equally comfortable leading conceptual design sprints and organizing draft ideas into intelligent systems.

As an Interactive Designer at Fastspot you will work with a team of strategists, designers, and developers to collaborate on beautiful, usable websites that garner the top awards in our industry.

The ideal candidate will have talent and creativity, a discerning eye, a strategic mind, and is an excellent verbal communicator.

You will:

Design smart, beautiful web experiences;

Create and organize design systems;

Participate in discovery interviews and workshops;

Prototype and present innovative ideas;

Work collaboratively with the team, and our clients;

Participate in critiques and provide constructive criticism;

Requirements:

Professional experience as an interactive designer, agency or in-house

An extraordinary portfolio of live websites

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Experience with Figma or Sketch

Experience working in an agency model

This is a full-time position that may be located at Fastspot’s Baltimore-based office. Fastspot will also consider candidates who demonstrate a capacity to excel from a remote location. Candidates who wish to be considered for a full-time distributed position should be prepared to explain how they’ve been effective as a remote employee in the past and give examples of the tools or techniques they have used to stay connected with the on-site culture of their previous employer(s). Unfortunately, we are unable to consider international applicants. Travel is required, often to one- or two-day client visits.

Benefits

Fastspot offers a full benefits package including:

minimum 120 hours of paid time off

flexible schedule and remote work days when needed

generous office closure days around the fall/winter holidays

401(k) with company match

healthcare with vision and dental options at little to no cost to the employee (depending on age)

company HSA

employer-paid teledoc service with smartphone app support

employer-paid life, short-term, and long-term disability insurance policies

free pool and gym membership at office campus at Mill No. 1

fully-paid Fastspot fun events throughout the year including the annual company baseball outing, family barbecue, and holiday party

cute dogs in the office

complimentary coffee and soft drinks

pool table, virtual reality, and full bar with draught beer and nitro coffee on tap

all-gender bathroom

support for preferred pronouns in HR software and in public-facing communications

privacy room for nursing mothers

* much of above is COVID-19 dependent around office perks and events

Fastspot is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment regardless of factors such as sex, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, ability, physical appearance, body size, race, ethnicity, nationality, culture, class, age, or faith.

How to Apply

If you are interested in this full-time position with Fastspot, please fill out our application form and be sure to include your resume and a link to portfolio pieces. We require a cover letter because we would love to hear more about why you want the job and why you're the perfect match for us.

We will be unable to respond to everyone due to the volume of applicants. If we think there's a good potential match, we will be in touch!

All communications regarding open positions at Fastspot are sent via an HR software application. Please whitelist notifications@app.bamboohr.com to help us avoid your spam filter!

We don’t respond to headhunters. We aren’t interested in freelance help. No phone calls, please.