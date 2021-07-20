Lead Product Designer

Job Details

About Us

Code Climate is the world's largest engineering intelligence platform, helping over 100,000 developers improve their efficiency, process, and code. We want to help technology organizations scale and support developers as they grow.

About You

Code Climate operates in a very technology + developer-heavy space. If you are a talented data-driven design lead who thrives in both the tactical aspects of UX / Design and the execution of Product Design artifacts like user Interfaces and design systems, then you have our attention.

About The Role

As a Product Design Team Lead you will help define our design vision through the right use of methodologies, tactics, and approaches to building great SaaS software that not only delights, but redefines how engineering teams get work done efficiently. We’re not looking for you to help establish or follow a “design process.” You will be directly responsible for helping us stand up a design practice that believes great design is a framework to solve complex and hypothesize viable solutions. In this role, you’ll lead and evangelize user-centered and design thinking best practices along with making the necessary trade-offs to ensure we iterate quickly and validate often.

Responsibilities

Collaborate within close proximity to and embedded within multidisciplinary product and engineering teams.

Work alongside other Team Leads, Product Managers, and Engineers on iterative improvements and feature implementation.

Master both and be able to quickly pivot from the tactical aspects of critical UX and design thinking to hands-on product design (Steward of our Design thought leadership and guardian of our Design System)

Leverage a combination of design facilitation and hands-on UX Design, UX Prototyping, and UI design to deliver solutions to problems we frame as a team

Work through delivering on artifacts that help create alignment and generate consensus among various stakeholders and cohorts.

Help shape our practice’s tactical and operational capabilities

Mentor junior designers in their practice, prioritization, strategy for career alignment and growth

Requirements

Prior experience working on SaaS products and a deep understanding of the SaaS business model

At least 2 years of experience managing multiple product designers

At least 5 years of experience designing digital products

At least 4 years experience working with Design Systems, UI Libraries in Figma, or Sketch

Your portfolio includes a proven track record shipping interaction design work for SaaS applications that includes testing and validating your design decisions

Your product design / UI design chops come from experience iterating fast by validating quickly and often

You understand when to leverage scrappy UX Research methodologies with more formal research means to quickly generate actionable results without sacrificing sprint velocity or the validity of the research.

You give and receive feedback well, and support and improve the work of your colleagues

You want to work in a rapidly changing, high-growth environment start-up

Bonus Points

You have worked on technical products and data visualizations

Solid understanding of atomic UI design principles

You use mind maps and other artifacts to audit understand and abstract data models, process flows, and other complex data entity relationships

Have a good understanding of information architecture principles for interactive experiences designed to facilitate workflows and bring about operational efficiency.

You have built SaaS, enterprise software, or tools for Engineers and Engineering Managers

You understand cloud infrastructure and have experience with platforms like AWS, Upclick, Plural Sight, or Azure

Code Climate is an equal opportunity employer. Consistent with our mission of serving a diverse and global audience, we value a diverse workforce and inclusive culture which reflects that. We encourage applications from all qualified individuals without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, national origin, marital status, disability, and veteran status.

Working at Code Climate

We are NYC-based and expect you to be local too (currently fully remote & flexible)

Competitive salary and meaningful stock options.

Open vacation policy and parental leave

Health, dental and vision insurance. We pay 100% of the premium for employees and 50% of the premium for dependents.

The best technology to get your job done. A new laptop of choice, and (practically) whatever else you need.

Take advantage of a change of pace during our regular hack weeks and occasional company retreats

Opportunities to continue your professional development, including attending tech conferences.

Interact with our software developer customers regularly, on GitHub, Twitter, at conferences, etc.



