Senior Product Designer

What's working at Mixpanel like? Find out here.

As a Sr. Product Designer, you’ll join a group of multi-disciplinary designers who care deeply about helping people learn from their data. Our process starts with defining a vision in collaboration with product and engineering. Then we research, refine and remove (less is more) until we've landed on something that truly helps our customers. This role will have a strategic focus; however, you'll get broad exposure to the product and pair with other team leads to design a cohesive experience.

Projects you could work on:

Optimizing the sharing experience for reports and dashboards.

Rethinking how Mixpanel customers collaborate with their team mates.

Reorganizing the navigation to enable content and data management use cases.

Responsibilities

Lead entire projects with minimal oversight while working in close collaboration with other designers, product managers, and engineers.

Partner with product and design leadership to integrate your work into the overall vision of the product.

Design user interfaces, user flows, and prototypes that bring clarity to complex problems.

Participate in user research to better understand user needs.

Mentor other designers and guide them on their work.

Lead meetings and facilitate team activities (brainstorming, white boarding, etc.)

We're Looking For Someone Who Has

At least 4+ years designing digital products and systems in an individual contributor role.

Strong background and focus in two product design disciplines (e.g., interaction design, visual design, prototyping).

Experience designing business and/or developer-focused products.

Ability to lead large projects and manage the design process for your work.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Bonus Points For

Relevant data visualization exploration(s)

Experience working within a distributed design and product team

Benefits and Perks

Comprehensive Medical, Vision, and Dental Care

Mental Wellness Benefit

Generous Vacation Policy & Additional Company Holidays

Enhanced Parental Leave

Volunteer Time Off

Additional US Benefits: Pre-Tax Benefits including 401(K), Wellness Benefit, Holiday Break

Culture Values

Be Open: When knowledge becomes open, we can come together as a team to collaborate around a shared purpose

When knowledge becomes open, we can come together as a team to collaborate around a shared purpose Customer Focus: Our customers’ success is our success

Our customers’ success is our success Lead Change: Everyone at Mixpanel has the capacity to make an impact on the business

Everyone at Mixpanel has the capacity to make an impact on the business Results Oriented: Driving results in a measurable way ensures we stay focused on the highest impact initiatives

Driving results in a measurable way ensures we stay focused on the highest impact initiatives One Team: We can’t win without each other

Why choose Mixpanel?

A clear market leader in the product analytics space, Mixpanel has raised $77M from world-renowned VC firms like Andreessen-Horowitz, Sequoia, and YC, and our revenue has grown significantly since then. Our ambitious, collaborative team makes it possible by finding creative solutions to new challenges with scaling, reliability, design, and customer service.

Mixpanel is an equal opportunity employer supporting workforce diversity. We actively encourage women, people with disabilities, veterans, underrepresented minorities, and LGBTQ+ people to apply. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Pursuant to the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance or other similar laws that may be applicable, we will consider for employment qualified applicants with arrest and conviction records.