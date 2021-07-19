Job Details

Our Mission and Opportunity

Early education is one of the greatest determinants of childhood outcomes, is a must for working families, and has lasting social and economic impact. Brightwheel’s vision is to enable high quality early education for every child — by giving teachers meaningfully more time with students each day, engaging parents in the development of their kids, and supporting the small businesses that make up the backbone of the $100 billion early education market. Brightwheel is the most loved technology brand in early education globally, trusted by thousands of educators and millions of families.





Our Team

We are a highly distributed team supporting fully remote employees across every time zone in the US. We also have hubs in Austin, Denver, and San Francisco. Our team is passionate, talented, and customer-focused. Our exceptional investor group includes Addition, Bessemer Venture Partners, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GGV Capital, Lowercase Capital, Emerson Collective, and Mark Cuban.

We believe that everyone—from our employees to the students, teachers, and administrators we serve— should be given the opportunity to learn and thrive, whatever their background may be. We celebrate diversity in all forms because it allows our team and the communities we serve to reach their full potential and do their best work.





Who you are:

Brightwheel is seeking a Lead Product Designer to join one of our key product areas. As a member of the design team, you will tackle interaction and service design challenges, and work on ideas that will transform how our customers — school administrators and teachers, as well as parents — use our products. This candidate will collaborate closely with engineers, product managers, and other cross-functional stakeholders in a fast-paced, rapidly growing environment to solve problems, and deliver customer impact.





What you'll do:

Design new product functionality end-to-end from wireframes to prototype to high-fidelity mocks that facilitate internal collaboration and feedback, user testing and validation, and efficient development.

Develop deep empathy for our users & their needs that informs all aspects of your work and enables you to create simple, beautiful solutions across web and mobile platforms.

Partner with product management and engineering to design and build new features and user flows with a strong focus on outcomes.

Partner with other product designers to foster a culture of collaborative design, feedback, shared learning, skill development and growth.

Partner with the marketing team to ensure our product design reflects and reinforces the brightwheel brand.

Lead design strategy for your group that enables your team to deliver innovative experiences while maintaining a unified and consistent tone and feel.

Sweat the details while keeping an eye on the big picture.

Help grow and maintain a world class design system

Qualifications, Skills, & Abilities:

7+ years of end-to-end design experience

Excellent visual design skills with an eye for detail

Excitement for rolling up your sleeves and doing all aspects of product design

Innate curiosity and a craving for feedback to improve designs

Experience with iOS, Android, and Web

An obsession for creating simple and intuitive user flows

A collaborative approach to working with design, engineering and product teams

Ability to define and influence design principles

A passion for improving the world through education





Brightwheel is proud to celebrate diversity and is committed to building an inclusive workplace regardless of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.



