Job Details

We are seeking a User Experience Researcher to join a growing cross-functional team of quants, developers, and product leaders building a best-in-class marketplace platform for digital assets.

As the first member of the research team in our core product group, your mission is to lay a user-centered foundation for the Mythical Marketplace product design and development. We are looking for you to steer research on horizontal initiatives and strategic point products from early explorations through shipping products.

You’ll help our company systematically understand how people interact with and feel about our products.





Responsibilities

Proactively and independently identifying high-impact questions from a product or business perspective

Answering those questions with a strong command of qualitative and quantitative methods - especially survey development and related data analysis

Planning and leading research end to end, including strategic, foundational, iterative, and evaluative research

Representing the voice of the user throughout the whole product development process, working closely with PMs, designers, engineers, and leadership

Clearly communicating your research insights for teams to translate research findings to product and business impact

Contributing to the development of a data-driven understanding of Mythical users and potential users





What You'll Need to Succeed

Significant hands-on research experience, with at least some of that experience in an industry setting (e.g. UX/product research, market research, consulting, etc.)

An undergraduate degree from a 4-year, accredited institution

Able to handle areas (user/product/domain) that may be ambiguous or ill-defined

An understanding of the product life cycle and can time research to have maximum impact

Awareness of UX industry trends, incorporating new research techniques when appropriate

Strong organizational, planning, and time management skills

Can collaborate well across all project roles (design, research, product management, engineering, etc)

Don’t just summarize study data, but go one step further to identify significant user needs and/or product issues

Can proactively identify and communicate clear product solutions based on these findings, sometimes across departments

Experience communicating work at all levels of the organization

Strong work ethic with love and care for your craft





Preferred Qualifications

An advanced degree in psychology, anthropology, data science, or a related field

Experience with b-2-c research, organizational psychology/anthropology

Past work experience in both larger companies and startups

High volume/transaction marketplace experience

Interest in and proficiency with blockchain solutions

Passion for working and learning in a fast-growing company





Our team values diversity and believes that it strengthens our games, products, and communities. We strongly encourage POC, folks with disabilities, those belonging to the LGBTQIA+ communities, and folks across all gender identities to apply.

We offer our team benefits such as (but not limited to) high-quality Vision, Dental, and Health Care, generous Parental Leave, and Unlimited PTO to ensure that they actually take time off without the stress of needing to accrue time.

If you need assistance around accommodations due to a disability, please reach out to accessibility@mythical.games. We’ll be with you as soon as possible; our goal is to ensure an accessible and equitable interview process for everyone.