Job Details

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions for partners on five continents.

Overview

Sportsline is a high-growth division of CBS Sports, boasting over 100k+ hardworking subscribers. As a service, Sportsline offers customers easy-to-understand, premium betting advice. We seek to make informed sports betting attainable to anyone, regardless of their knowledge/experience. This is an exciting opportunity in a growing industry with lots of room to innovate!

We are looking for a Product Designer to help craft the future of Sportsline customer experiences. You’ll be joining a cross-functional and design-led team, using research and business initiatives to ship great product experiences to its millions of users. This is a terrific opportunity to have a seat at the table in a large organization, with plenty of potential for career growth and development!

Product Designers are true leaders within our teams. They help define product strategy and direction, set the bar for design standards, and lead the entire customer journey. They not only get the opportunity to drive the vision of the product but can carry that vision through execution to launch, witnessing the direct impact of their ideas at scale.

Find out more about Design at CBS Sports: https://bit.ly/3xBdIhr

Responsibilities

Develop sketches, wireframes, and prototypes to validate concepts and hypotheses with your end-users.

Work cross-functionally with product and engineering to deliver high-quality product experiences.

Provide specs, interactive prototypes, and design requirements to developers.

Communicate and present your work, aligning partners, explaining your creative process, and how your final design aligns with the product goals.

Maintain and contribute to a scalable design system.

Work closely with the marketing team when needed to support design initiatives.

Work with Product, Development, and QA to refine requirements, develop user stories and actively participate in Agile methodology.

Be autonomous and take full ownership of your work on every last detail, every step of the way.

Basic Qualifications

You have 3+ years of experience working on consumer-facing products. and a portfolio or PDF to reflect that work.

Additional Qualifications

A portfolio of case studies that demonstrate a thoughtful, user-centered approach to product design.

You have experience working in a cross-functional team.

Strong understanding of UX standard methodologies.

You have strong beliefs, loosely held, with a willingness to own your design decisions while being open to and giving constructive criticism.

You have strong visual design sense, clean command over interaction design, typography, and usability.

Experience collaborating, iterating, and testing with Product and Engineering to discover solutions that exceed user expectations.

Experience working with complex data experiences.

Experience contributing to product direction based on business and customer goals

A great storyteller and communicator, you’re able to translate ideas into concepts that are easy to understand for a variety of audiences, forming alignment across a broad, fast paced organization.

ViacomCBS is an equal opportunity employer (EOE) including disability/vet.

At ViacomCBS, the spirit of inclusion feeds into everything that we do, on-screen and off. From the programming and movies we create to employee benefits/programs and social impact outreach initiatives, we believe that opportunity, access, resources and rewards should be available to and for the benefit of all. ViacomCBS is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace and is an affirmative action employer. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship status, marital status, disability, gender identity, gender expression, and Veteran status.

If you are a qualified individual with a disability or a disabled veteran, you may request a reasonable accommodation if you are unable or limited in your ability to use or access. https://www.viacomcbs.com/careers as a result of your disability. You can request reasonable accommodations by calling 212.846.5500 or by sending an email to viacomaccommodations@viacom.com. Only messages left for this purpose will be returned.