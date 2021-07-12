Part-Time Web Designer / UI-Designer

Job Details

Blindside is a sports tech start up from Berlin-Adlershof. Professional and amateur coaches and clubs boost their practices with our web and mobile app. We are striving to become the global sport platform, on which coaches exchange their experience, get inspired, and enable their athletes to develop in the best way possible.

Aufgaben

You are interested in working 16 hours / week

You create UX / UI Concepts for Websites

You create the Websites with Webflow

You communicate with Stakeholders internally and externally

You analyse SEO and usage data & analytics

Creation of UI Design for Blindside & SEAL Mobile and Web App

Qualifikation

Ideally you are really experienced in creation of websites

You are interested in working on multible projects at a time

You can comfortably propose and develop solutions to business problems and clearly communicate them to your colleagues.

You are transparent, mindful and empathetic towards your teammates.

You can easily express your ideas in written and spoken English

It is a bonus when you have experience with Webflow

Benefits

The opportunity to establish yourself as a core member of the content and marketing team

An international team with a wide range of backgrounds

A salary that matches industry standards

A respectful atmosphere with a focus on professionalism

A family-friendly work environment

State of the art equipment to ensure that you can focus on the right things

Daily paid lunch at our local canteen

Yearly budget for individual professional development



