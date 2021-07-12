Job Details
Part-Time Web Designer / UI-Designer
Blindside is a sports tech start up from Berlin-Adlershof. Professional and amateur coaches and clubs boost their practices with our web and mobile app. We are striving to become the global sport platform, on which coaches exchange their experience, get inspired, and enable their athletes to develop in the best way possible.
Aufgaben
- You are interested in working 16 hours / week
- You create UX / UI Concepts for Websites
- You create the Websites with Webflow
- You communicate with Stakeholders internally and externally
- You analyse SEO and usage data & analytics
- Creation of UI Design for Blindside & SEAL Mobile and Web App
Qualifikation
- Ideally you are really experienced in creation of websites
- You are interested in working on multible projects at a time
- You can comfortably propose and develop solutions to business problems and clearly communicate them to your colleagues.
- You are transparent, mindful and empathetic towards your teammates.
- You can easily express your ideas in written and spoken English
- It is a bonus when you have experience with Webflow
Benefits
- The opportunity to establish yourself as a core member of the content and marketing team
- An international team with a wide range of backgrounds
- A salary that matches industry standards
- A respectful atmosphere with a focus on professionalism
- A family-friendly work environment
- State of the art equipment to ensure that you can focus on the right things
- Daily paid lunch at our local canteen
- Yearly budget for individual professional development