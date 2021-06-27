All Jobs
Job Details

UI/Web/Visual Designer

Copy

We're looking for all types of creative technologists, freelancers and full-time designers.

We're currently looking for someone to join our team to help our close partners such as segment.com, retool.com, patch.io, clearmotion.com, steelseries.com, demurodas.com and others.

You will work on some of the following:

-Design and manage product websites, prototypes and design systems in Figma.

-Partner with designers and engineers to continuously upgrade, redesign and scale-up web design system and website and product assets.

Qualifications:

  • Designer with experience with leading tech startups.
  • History of collaborating with founders, product designers, growth experts, and engineers.
  • Experience working with an asynchronous, remote team.
  • 3+ years of professional experience.
  • Bonus: Design and build Webflow prototypes and interactions.
Apply for this position
A1edbc55d3e8454d8a70649b4974b143
Ettrics
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Full-time
Location
Canada
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 27, 2021
Team Members
View all
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position