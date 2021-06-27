UI/Web/Visual Designer

Job Details

We're looking for all types of creative technologists, freelancers and full-time designers.

We're currently looking for someone to join our team to help our close partners such as segment.com, retool.com, patch.io, clearmotion.com, steelseries.com, demurodas.com and others.

You will work on some of the following:

-Design and manage product websites, prototypes and design systems in Figma.

-Partner with designers and engineers to continuously upgrade, redesign and scale-up web design system and website and product assets.

Qualifications: