Job Details

Amplify’s creative team is a group of designers, artists, and storytellers. We sketch, we write, we push pixels, we also love paper. We live for the big ideas, and we sweat the details. We work on digital, print, environmental, interactive, and animation projects. We have a strong hands-on and highly collaborative approach to both product development and graphic design systems and ensure ideas are realized to the highest standards of execution.

As a member of Amplify’s design team you will partner with design leads, product owners, developers, and curriculum professionals to craft delightful teacher experiences. To thrive in this role you will need to be a blend of puzzle-solver, information-architect, and empathetic designer.

We are looking for a designer who has proven they can work through complex user flows and identify and act upon opportunities to make the user more efficient and powerful.

Responsibilities of the UX Designer, Platform:

Design user experiences for new and existing web-based educational applications

Design clear flows and interactions informed and validated by research and data

Create high fidelity prototypes

Participate in design review sessions with product owners and partners

Prepare and present mockups and wireframes to internal teams and key partners

Basic Qualifications of the UX Designer, Platform:

3+ years working design experience

Examples of shipped product designs

Basic interaction design and information architecture skills.

Strong, effective interpersonal and communication skills

Proficiency with Adobe CC, Sketch, InVision, Zeplin (or like software)

Confident in articulating rationale for design decisions

Preferred Qualifications of the UX Designer, Platform:

Knowledge of standard methodologies for digital user accessibility

Knowledge and experience with data visualizations

Demonstrated ability to work iteratively with customers to gather and document user experience requirements

A formal education in Interaction Design, Graphic Design, User Experience or related field

Experience working within design systems and brand guidelines







