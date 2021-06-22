Job Details

Zumper believes finding a new apartment is more than just a move, it’s a fresh start. We are on a mission to change how people rent, forever. To make it easier, faster, and more human—where renting an apartment is as easy as booking a hotel. By making our vision a reality, we’re creating opportunity for everyone to live better—from one fresh start to the next.

Zumper is the third-largest, fastest-growing rental platform in North America—supporting over 90 million people every year and helping one in three Americans find their next place. To date we’ve raised over $150 million from Kleiner Perkins, Goodwater Capital, Headline, Dawn Capital, and the Blackstone Group.

We’re proud to have been named a 2021 Best Startup Employer by Forbes and a 2021 Best Place to Work/Company with the Best Benefits by BuiltIn SF. Changing the way the world rents requires passion, bold ideas, and bright minds. Join us in building the future of renting, today.

This is a great opportunity to grow and forever change how people experience the feeling of home. We’re looking for a Senior Product Designer who can be a partner and mentor for our team, to set the bar for design excellence and help us deliver a world-class experience.

What You Will Do:

Deliver UI/UX product designs through our design process from ideation to launch

Drive business and customer impact through design solutions

Help define the design principles and aesthetic for our products and hold people to it

Set and raise the bar for design excellence by providing feedback to team member projects and contributing to the design process

Advocate for the needs of our customers (renters, landlords, agents, property managers) across our marketplace

Collaborate across multiple teams (marketing, growth, engineering, etc) to ensure partners have their input coordinated during development

Mentor fellow team members and be a role model for our design process and methods through clear and concise feedback

Leverage prototyping to deliver high impact experiences and build confidence in product direction

Conduct your own research and demonstrate it to inform your design decisions and influence partners

Use storytelling to increase the influence and impact of design across the organization

Inspire the team with your grit, integrity, and infectious curiosity for learning.

Who You Are:

A Senior Product Designer with strong visual design skills with demonstrated proficiency in typography and color theory

Empathetic, committed, and curious in nature

Can design successfully to address both the functional and emotional needs of customers

Able to navigate complex projects

Can employ a repeatable design process to ship meaningful experiences across web and mobile platforms

An excellent communicator and can collaborate with engineers, product managers, and other partners

Proficient in design tools such as Sketch or Figma. (P.S. we’re a Figma shop)

Passionate about mentoring other designers

Passionate about our mission to help people find the perfect home

What We Offer

401k plan + 3% company match

Stock options

Great Medical, dental, vision insurance options with 90-100% premium coverage

FSA, HSA, Life insurance, and Long-term Disability insurance

Up to 12-weeks of paid parental leave

Flexible vacation policy - work hard and take time off when you need it

Health & wellness credits and hosted meditation sessions

Home office set-up and internet reimbursements

Group training and individual professional development support

Team activities, game nights, and happy hours

Weekly insight into company metrics

Employee Resource Groups (Black Lives Matter at Zumper, Out at Zumper, and zWomxn) that create safe spaces for candid conversations

Life at Zumper

Zumper HQ is located in the heart of downtown San Francisco, next door to the iconic Transamerica Building. With offices in Chicago, New York, Providence, and Scottsdale, we are lucky to have 200+ team members across the US.

We care deeply about diversity and inclusivity. We are fostering an environment that celebrates individuality and enables you to be your best self. As an equal opportunity employer, we welcome all applicants regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, marital status, veteran status, age, disability, or race. We are committed to ensuring that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the hiring process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive equitable employee benefits. (Please contact us to request accommodations).

We are proud to have been awarded Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Places to Work and SF Business Times' 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Bay Area Workplace Wellness and Builtin's 2021 SF Best Places to Work and 2021 SF Companies with the Best Benefits.

Please note

Zumper does not accept unsolicited resumes from staffing vendors, including recruitment agencies and/or search firms. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Zumper employees, or any other company location. Any submittals without a prior signed agreement will become the property of Zumper.







